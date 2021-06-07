Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Happy Birthday Amrita Rao: Here's how she reacted to becoming MF Hussain's muse after Madhuri Dixit
Amrita Rao celebrates her birthday on Monday.
Happy Birthday Amrita Rao: Here's how she reacted to becoming MF Hussain's muse after Madhuri Dixit

  • Birthday girl Amrita Rao was one of the muses that legendary painter MF Hussain had. She was the second one, after Madhuri Dixit.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 07:08 AM IST

Actor Amrita Rao celebrates her birthday on Monday, June 7. The actor, who made her debut with the box office dud Ab Ke Baras, managed to impress none other than legendary painter MF Hussain with her performance in Sooraj Barjatya's 2006 film Vivaah. The movie also featured Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

In a 2011 interview with Zoom, Amrita was reminded that MF Hussain had once said that Amrita's was the only face that excited him, after Madhuri Dixit. Calling his compliment "historic," Amrita blushed and said, "That is one of the best compliments. And, it is going to be, I think a historic compliment, when I look back at my profile, my career."

When MF Hussain painted Amrita Rao's potrait, and had himself in the painting as well.
In 2017, the actor had shared a video that showed the late painter live painting her face on his canvas. She also talked about the time she got to know that Hussain had "announced me as his muse, 11 years after Madhuri Dixit."

"The enormity of that compliment, perhaps did not sink in as much, at that time. Till I really met him, in person, When he actually made my painting," she added. She also recounted the time she visited the painter in Dubai and he made her a painting. The incident occurred in 2011, soon after the release of her film, Love U Mr Kalakar.

Amrita has worked in films such as Masti, Main Hoon Na and Welcome To Sajjanpur. She took a break after married RJ Anmol in 2016. Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray marked her comeback in 2019.

Also read: Rahul Vaidya: Sushant had a clear idea of what he wanted to do in life

Amrita and RJ Anmol welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Veer, in November 2020. She has been keeping fans entertained with her Instagram posts about motherhood and more.

