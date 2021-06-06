Rahul Vaidya: Sushant had a clear idea of what he wanted to do in life

Recently singer Rahul Vaidya tweeted about Sushant Singh Rajput, remembering the actor ahead of his death anniversary. Vaidya posted, “Bohot dinon se kuch kehna chahata tha.. Sushant bhai Amar Raho! Miss you.. always…” He reveals that he had a special connect with Rajput, whom he met on just 3-4 occasions.

“You often connect with people who have made it from scratch and don’t have a film background or a Godfather, and we connected majorly because of that. Both of us were self-made. Whenever we met socially, we connected instantly. We would be on the same wavelength, share a great vibe, talk about music and movies for hours, even when we didn’t stay in touch every day. He was an ambitious guy, had a clear idea of what he wanted to do in life, and a calm loving person who wasn’t into any kind of nonsense. He was so sorted in his approach, which is why his demise was shocking,” he says. Rajput’s death on June 14, 2020, was a shock for the industry and the nation and Vaidya admits to missing him.

Meanwhile, a lot has changed in his life since the last year as he was on the popular show, Bigg Boss and since then has been enjoying being in the spotlight. “I realised that it is important to be in the public eye, too. The show was a risk and could have gone wrong for me, but thankfully, it got me many fans. People go for stardom or money but I went to increase my fanbase,” reveals the singer, who is full of gratitude for all the love.

His fans, can’t get enough of him and his girlfriend, actor Disha Parmar. Does the attention on your personal life get too much? Yes, he agrees, “The paparazzi gets overwhelming at times. If we step out for anything, we get covered, as we live in a neighbourhood frequented by celebs. You are not prepared or dress well enough and being in the public eye, you want to look good. I love attention that is what I have worked for in life. I am a positive person, and my positive attitude is often mistaken by people for over confidence.”

Though he is often asked about his impending wedding, for Vaidya it doesn’t mean added pressure. He is glad that people connected with their love story and are anticipating it. Had it not been for the pandemic, he would have been married. “Covid’s affecting my wedding as we are unable to plan when to tie the knot. We want to asap but not with just 25 people as though we want an intimate wedding but also want all our loved ones to be there,” he concludes.