Amrita Rao’s take on the ‘jal lijiye’ meme trend gets a reaction from husband RJ Anmol: ‘So naughty’

Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye (please have some water)’ line from the 2006 hit Vivah went viral online recently, as it sparked a flurry of memes and jokes. On Sunday, the actor recreated the scene in an Instagram Reels video but gave it an unexpected twist. Her husband Anmol Sood aka RJ Anmol reacted to the clip and wrote, “She’s So Naughty,” along with a laughing emoji.

In the video, Amrita appears with a glass of water and offers ‘jal’. She then excuses herself for a moment and returns with a bucket of water, which she empties at the camera. “Aur? Jal chahiye? Kabse bol rahi hoon, ‘jal lijiye’. Naha lijiye, happy Holi (Do you want water? I have been offering water for so long. Go and take a bath. Happy Holi)!” she laughs.

Fans also commented on the video. “Make way please, the owner of Jal Lijiye here. The ending was not expected,” one wrote. “Most funny one ...literally i was shock and then laugh out loud.. awesome,” another said. “Haha You are Cutestttt,” a third commented.

Amrita made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Ab Ke Baras. She went on to star in films such as Masti, Main Hoon Na and Welcome To Sajjanpur.

In Vivah, Amrita played a middle-class girl named Poonam, who gets engaged to Prem (Shahid Kapoor), the younger son of a rich industrialist. The film follows their journey from engagement to marriage. It was a critical and commercial success.

Amrita took a sabbatical from films after marrying RJ Anmol in 2016. She made a comeback of sorts with Thackeray, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, in 2019.

Last year, Amrita and RJ Anmol welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Veer. While she is yet to announce her next project as an actor, she has been keeping fans entertained with her Instagram Reels videos.