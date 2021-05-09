Amrita Rao says male actors ‘can have two kids and still romance younger leading ladies’

Amrita Rao talked about how female actors’ careers are impacted by their decision to get married and have children. She said that male actors’ professional lives are not affected by these factors.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Amrita admitted to being worried about the change in her professional life after having a baby. “Invariably, you are afraid of things changing. You are afraid of the whole perception changing and it happens to girls only. It doesn’t happen to guys. You can have a kid or two kids and still romance younger leading ladies. Life doesn’t change at all for the leading men but it changes a little for the leading ladies,” she said.

This was not the case in the 1950s, 60s and 70s, Amrita said, citing the example of Nutan and Sharmila Tagore, who continued to have successful careers even after marriage and having children. However, from the 1980s onwards, the scenario ‘suddenly changed’, she said.

Amrita said that Kajol is perhaps the only exception in recent times. “My generation yet has to see that,” she said, adding that many actors who chose to embrace motherhood are yet to ‘get back to plummer roles’ and resume from where they left off. “I think we might achieve that,” she said.

In 2016, Amrita married her longtime boyfriend, Anmol Sood aka RJ Anmol. They welcomed a baby boy, Veer, in November last year. The two have been documenting their journey of parenthood on Instagram, much to the delight of fans.

Amrita made her Bollywood debut with Ab Ke Baras in 2002. She went on to star in films such as Masti, Main Hoon Na, Vivah, Welcome To Sajjanpur and Jolly LLB. In 2019, she made her acting comeback opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Thackeray, in which she played Bal Thackeray’s wife Meena Thackeray.

