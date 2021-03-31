Amrita Rao says 'putting a baby to sleep is like winning gold at Olympics'

Actor Amrita Rao, who recently welcomed her first child, son Veer, has compared the task of putting a baby to sleep to that of winning an Olympic gold medal. Amrita welcomed her son on November 1 last year. Amrita and husband RJ Anmol do not share pics or videos of their son too often.

However, the challenges of being a new mom overwhelmed Amrita and she wrote on on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, "Putting a baby to sleep is like winning a gold at the Olympics."

A screenshot of Amrita's post.

Amrita recently posted a fun video of Anmol and gave her own twist to the Don't Rush challenge. She captioned the video, "With VEER around, you Don't Ever say Don't Rush !!!A Hands On Mom is Nothing without a Hands On Papa @rjanmol27 I'm So Proud of You ...#veer #sharethelove #dontrushchallenge #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit #rjanmol #amritarao #papa #fatherlove #fatherson."

Speaking about his parenting skills, Amrita had said earlier, "I'm very impressed with him. He was excited about giving Veer a bath from day one. He stayed awake at intervals at night when I needed help. He also changes nappies and can pretty much handle Veer without me. I call him the Japa-Papa for Veer."

Also read: Ajaz Khan claims NCB found 4 sleeping pills: 'My wife was taking those'

Amrita had announced her pregnancy in the ninth month. She posted a lovely picture with her husband and wrote in October 2020, "For YOU it’s the 10th Month...But for US, it's THE 9th !!!!!Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long )But It's True ...the Baby is Coming Soon ... An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families... ... Thank you universe And thank you ALL."

She later announced Veer's arrival in a another post.