Amrita Rao shares pic with son Veer, husband Anmol as they celebrate Ganpati festival. See here

Amrita Rao shared a picture from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Also seen in the photo were her husband RJ Anmol and son, Veer. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Amrita Rao shared new family picture on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Actor Amrita Rao shared a picture from her Ganpati celebration on Saturday. The picture also featured her son Veer and husband RJ Anmol.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Hope you guys are having a wonderful celebration. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to You.” The picture showed Amrita in a bright red sari with a plate in her hand. On the other side of the picture, Anmol was seen holding Veer in his arms. In the centre was a table with Lord Ganesh's idol, decked in flowers. 

 

In November last year, the couple welcomed Veer. After Veer turned nine months old in August, which coincided with Friendship Day, Amrita shared a picture of him with Anmol and her and wrote a long note. She wrote: “First those 9 months you were inside me and today you complete 9 months in our arms! In these 18 months of our friendship you have taught Anmol and me so much every single day !! The most satisfying parts for me are when I can cook you all your meals and see you lick the platter clean, and of course putting you to sleep feels like winning Gold at the Olympics!! As much as we wait for you to fall asleep to breathe a bit of freedom but the joy to see you after you wake up is trust me double!”

RELATED STORIES

 

As a first-time mother, Amrita is delighted but she did accept that motherhood can be tough. In an interview, she mentioned that this has been the toughest role she had played so far.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said: “I'm up most of the night feeding my baby and it's not like your shift ends and you get to sleep in the day, the day continues catering to every second of Veer. You have to put behind yourself and now you become your second priority. Motherhood is the toughest role I have played so far.”

Amrita made her acting debut in 2002 with the film, Ab Ke Baras. She went on to work in films such as Main Hoon Na (2004), Vivah (2006), Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008), Jolly LLB (2011) and Thackeray (2019).  

 

