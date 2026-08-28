‘She put me through hell’: Orry calls Amrita Singh ‘Amrita Ali Khan’, opens up about 2021 trauma

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has spoken about a difficult chapter in his life that he says changed him in ways he never expected. In a candid conversation, Orry opened up about an alleged traumatic experience involving veteran actor Amrita Singh and recalled how deeply it affected him in 2021. He described that period as one of the darkest times he had gone through.

Orry recalls the difficult phase in 2021

'She traumatised me': Orry says 2021 ordeal with Amrita Singh made him immune to hate.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Orry looked back at the 2021 incident involving Amrita by addressing her as Amrita Ali Khan instead of Amrita Singh, describing it as an extremely difficult period in his life. He said the experience left a lasting impact on him and took him through a phase he had never faced before.

"Back in 2021, when Amrita Ali Khan (Amrita Singh) traumatised me, it was a lot. I don't think I have been through something like this. It was a very low and dark time in my life that really put me through hell," he said.

How the experience changed Orry

Orry said those close to him kept telling him that the experience would eventually make him stronger. But while he was going through it, he didn't want to hear any of that and just wanted the phase to be over. It was only later that he realised how deeply the experience had changed him and made him less likely to let things get to him.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "When I moved and got out of it, people were like you will get through this stronger. I was like 'I don't need that much strength.' Like who needs that much strength in their life. Then I realised nothing really affects me anymore. Like, nothing really makes me sad. I think the trauma I went through then actually made me strong enough that when I became a public figure, the amount of hate I used to get initially never affected me," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When I moved and got out of it, people were like you will get through this stronger. I was like 'I don't need that much strength.' Like who needs that much strength in their life. Then I realised nothing really affects me anymore. Like, nothing really makes me sad. I think the trauma I went through then actually made me strong enough that when I became a public figure, the amount of hate I used to get initially never affected me," he added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He also linked that mental strength to his experience on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, where he is currently participating as a contestant. He admitted that, in a weird way, he owes her a thank you. Going through that difficult experience gave him the mental toughness he needed later on—something he feels was obvious when he was pushed to his limits onKhatron Ke Khiladi.

Orry chooses not to reveal what happened

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Orry has been vocal about the emotional fallout of his clash with Amrita, but he is still keeping the actual details a secret. Dodging questions about what really happened, he simply implied that bad behavior brings its own punishment. The unresolved rift between them has also spilled over into his personal life, damaging his friendship with Amrita's daughter, Sara Ali Khan.

Orry had previously spoken about wanting an apology

Orry had previously opened up about the fallout in a January 2026 interview with Hindustan Times. Talking about his equation with Sara Ali Khan, he said their friendship could only move forward if he didn't have to brush aside what he claims happened to him because of her mother.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the time, Orry also suggested that an apology from Amrita Singh could potentially change things. "If Amrita Singh were to apologise I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future," he had said.

What happened between Orry and Sara Ali Khan

Orry and Sara Ali Khan's friendship reportedly hit a rough patch in August 2025 after he posted photos of the actress on her birthday that some felt were unflattering. Things drew further attention when Orry later shared a reel titled "3 worst names", in which he mentioned "Sara," "Amrita" and "Palak" without using their surnames.

Shortly after, Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram, adding fuel to rumours that the friends had fallen out. Orry later shared a few cryptic posts that appeared to be directed at the siblings. In one of them, he called Ibrahim Ali Khan "most besharam". He has since confirmed that he is no longer in touch with either Sara or Ibrahim.

Orry enters Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Away from the controversy, Orry is currently taking on a very different challenge with his reality television debut on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. He is competing against contestants including Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik and several others on the stunt-based show.