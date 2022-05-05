Amy Jackson dating Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick? Actors spotted holding hands in London. See pics inside

Actor Amy Jackson seems to have found love again. Paparazzi in London caught her walking hand in hand with Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick this week. Ed is known for playing playboy Chuck Bass on the hit drama. (Also read: Amy Jackson shares throwback pic of Aishwarya Rai eating food on floor, calls her a 'queen')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In pictures circulating on social media, Amy and Chuck were spotted on a walk around London. Both of them wore casual outfits--him in his grey sweatshirt and blue shorts and her in a grey top and matching pair of leggings with a white jacket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amy held Ed's arm and looked at him with a smile. Both of them spotted the cameramen clicking their photos but continued to walk together.

Fans of the two were surprised at their pairing. “Are they a couple,” asked a fan. Another explained, “They didn’t make it official yet, but yes they are.” Another commented, “Then they are the hottest couple in bollywood as well as hollywood.”

Ed starred in Gossip Girl with Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and others for all six seasons. He recently appeared in White Gold.

Amy, meanwhile, made her acting debut with Madrasapattinam in 2010 and then starred in Ekk Deewana Tha in 2012. She later starred in movies such as Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali but has not taken up any acting work since 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amy and Prateik Babbar dated for a while after starring together in Ekk Deewana Tha. He recently spoke about the effect their breakup had on him in an interview to Mashable. “It was a good film. But then I fell in love that woman (Amy) and it just went haywire. And that just… how do I put this in simplest way… I think the bad phase began when I experienced heartbreak there. Heartbreak at 25 years old just hits different. Phir main gayab hogaya (Then I completely disappeared),” he said.

Amy got engaged to George Panayiotou in 2019 and they even had a son together, Andreas. Rumours of their splits surfaced last year but Amy has not spoken publicly about it yet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON