Ananya Panday cries inconsolably in old photo with Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey and Jackie Shroff

On Tuesday, Ananya Panday celebrated her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey's 25th wedding anniversary. She posted some old photos of them with one also featuring Jackie Shroff. Ananya also talked about her expression in one of the photos in which she appeared to be crying and shouting at an event. Also read: Fans spot Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur in her pics from Qatar

The first photo shared by Ananya has her posing with Chunky Panday, Bhavana and her sister, Rysa during her childhood. The next one is a throwback photo of Chunky and Bhavana. It's followed by the couple's wedding photo.

In the last one, Chunky and Bhavana are joined by Jackie Shroff. While the couple flaunted their biggest smiles for the camera, it's little Ananya in the arms of the actor who is crying inconsolably. Recalling the memories, Ananya wrote in the caption of the post, “Happy 25th anniversary Mama and Papa (heart emoji) thank you for showing us how easy love can be (and for ur gorgeous genes).”

Talking about the cameo of Jackie Shroff in the last photo, Ananya added, "Also the last picture is here because I think @apnabhidu is the coolest and also my expression hasn’t changed in the last 24 years (heart emoji) and also I love the kids expression in the second last picture idk who he is but it’s too good.” Reacting to it, Jackie commented, “Love ya and ur sweetest maa papa.”

Celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Sanjay Kapoor, Tanya Ghavri, Nandita Mahtani, Amrita Arora and Ayushmann Khurrana sent their love to the couple on the special day. Joining them Shweta Bachchan commented, “Happy Happy Bhavana and Chunky. You two also make a deadly articulate team!”

Ananya Panday is the first child of Chunky and Bhavana. They also have a younger daughter, Rysa. Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She was last seen in Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, which flopped at the box office.

Chunky fell in love with Bhavana during the peak of his career. Bhavana was from Delhi and later shifted to Mumbai after tying the knot with the actor. She is a part of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, with Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdehv and Neelam Kothari.

