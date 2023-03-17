Ananya Panday dances to Saat Samundar Paar as cousin Alanna Panday marries Ivor McCray. Watch

Actor Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday tied the knot with Ivor McCray in Mumbai. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night, Ananya shared videos from the wedding ceremony. For the wedding, Alanna wore a beautiful ivory lehenga and Ivor opted for a sherwani. (Also Read | Dulha Ivor McCray is ready with his baraat; Ananya Panday glows in blue saree for cousin Alanna's wedding)

Alanna Panday tied the knot with Ivor McCray in Mumbai.

In the video, Alanna and Ivor smiled at each other as they took the pheras. In another clip, the duo sat next to each other holding hands after the ceremony. Ananya also added Jasleen Royal's song Din Shagna Da as the background music. She didn't caption the post but added a white heart emoji.

Before the wedding festivities, the Pandays posed for the paparazzi outside the wedding venue. Ananya opted for a pastel blue and white embroidered saree while her mother Bhavna went for a beautiful gold embellished saree for the wedding. Chunky wore a parrot green blazer paired with white pants. Ahaan opted for a black suit.

In a video that surfaced online, Ananya danced to the song Saat Samundar Paar along with her father Chunky and her cousin Ahaan. Taking to Instagram Stories, singer Kanika Kapoor shared the video. Ahead of the wedding, in several videos shared online, Ivor was seen making a dashing entry on a ghodi as his friends danced as a part of the baraat.

Alanna is the daughter of Chunky's brother Chikki Panday and his wife Deanne Panday. She is a model and social media influencer. Alanna got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor in 2021. Ivor and Alanna dated for quite many years before they decided on tying the knot. They have a YouTube channel together and live in Los Angeles, US. They also have a great number of followers on Instagram and keep making videos to keep their fans in the loop and entertained.

Fans will see Ananya in Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber crime-thriller. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has a comedy film Dream Girl 2 along with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7.

