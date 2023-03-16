Dulha Ivor McCray is ready with his baraat; Ananya Panday glows in blue saree for cousin Alanna's wedding

The venue is set and the groom is on his way for Alanna Panday's wedding in Mumbai on Thursday. Alanna, a model and influencer, is all set to marry Ivor McCray and he is ready with his baraat.

Paparazzi pictures show Ivor in a white sherwani, white saafa, atop a decorated horse. His friends and the groom himself are seen dancing and having the best time in the baraat. Also spotted outside the venue was Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday. She glowed in a blush blue saree. Her father Chunky Panday was spotted with her mom Bhavana Panday. Both of them looked ready for the ceremony in their best outfits. Jackie Shroff was also seen with a gift for the couple: a plant.

Ivor during his baraat.

Ananya Panday ready for the ceremony.

Jackie Shroff, Alvira Agnihotri, Chunky and Bhavana Panday.

Alanna is the daughter of Chunky's brother Chikki Panday and his wife Deanne Panday. By profession, she is a model and social media influencer.

Alanna got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor McCary earlier in 2021 and the couple is now all set to tie the knot.

Ananya, she recently wrapped the shoot of Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber crime-thriller. Ecstatic about the project, Ananya earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has a comedy film Dream Girl 2 along with Ayushmann Khurrana.The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7.