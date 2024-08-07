Ananya Panday dating former model after breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur; introduced him as partner at Ambani event: Report

Months after breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday is reportedly dating former model Walker Blanco. As per India Today, she met Walker at the cruise party hosted by the Ambani family ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Bombay Times reported that Ananya introduced Walker "as her partner at the wedding". (Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about privacy amid Ananya Pandey breakup rumours) After Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday is reportedly dating Walker Blanco.

Ananya is dating Walker

India Today reported citing its sources, “Ananya met Walker on the cruise and soon sparks flew between the duo. The two are currently getting to know each other and have fostered a great friendship. Walker is based out of Jamnagar and works for the Ambanis at the Vantara Animal Park.”

More about Walker and Ananya

According to Bombay Times, Walker was Ananya's date for the wedding. “Ananya introduced everyone to Walker as her partner at the wedding. She was not even hiding it. They were multiple people who even saw them dancing together when a romantic song was being played. It is too new for the two to make it official,” a source told the portal.

Ananya was earlier in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur

In May this year, an ETimes report said that Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya parted ways in March. A source told ETimes, “They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely.”

Ananya's projects

Ananya will be seen in the web series Call Me Bae, which follows a billionaire fashionista disowned by her family after a scandal and her journey to independence. Ananya will lead the cast as Bella Bae Chowdhary. The series also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

She also has CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It will release on Netflix India on October 4. CTRL stars Ananya as Nella Awasthi and Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas, a romantic couple who create content together and are loved by their Internet audience. Ananya is also gearing up for The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.