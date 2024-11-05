Ananya Panday gets emotional as cousin Alanna Panday shows her phuljari packets with her face: ‘Dream come true’

Actor Ananya Panday couldn't contain her excitement after her picture appeared on phuljhari (sparklers) packets. In a clip, posted by a fan account on Instagram, Ananya was seen sitting on the couch when her cousin-influencer Alanna Panday walked in with the packets she found at a roadside shop. (Also Read | Inside Ananya Panday's birthday bash: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan add oodles of glamour) Ananya Panday was seen on the cover of phuljhari packets.

Ananya features on phuljhari packets

Alanna simply called her and handed the packets. A pleasantly surprised Ananya took them and said, "I'm on phuljhari. That's my dream. Was I actually on it or you'll made it?" She then called her mother, Bhavana Pandey, and said, "I'm on the phuljhari packet. This is for my Instagram."

Ananya's uncle and Alanna's father Chikki Panday said, "You're on the phuljhari packet na? You've arrived. Trust me." As people around her clapped, Bhavana said, "Who has put it?" Ananya then said, "I'm very happy." She then asked the person recording the video, seemingly Alanna's husband Ivor McCray, "How did you find it?"

Ananya, Chunky, Bhavana pose with phuljhari

He replied, "I don't know on the side of the road and I was like, 'Is that Ananya'? And then I was like I have to buy this." The video ended with Ananya's father, Chunky Panday, joining them. Ananya, Chunky, and Bhavana held the phuljhari packets, smiled and posed for the camera.

Fans react to video

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "When you have made it to a random phuljhari packet, you know you are a very famous actress." A person wrote, "I'm falling in love with her tbh." A comment read, "She is so cute and innocent. Such a sweetheart, I love her." An Instagram user said, "That means @ananyapanday u got accepted well by Indians. Next destination would be juice ka thella and make-up parlour ka banner."

About Ananya's projects

Ananya is basking in the success of her Netflix film CTRL. In the film, Ananya plays Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after a painful breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to erase her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life.

She will star with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in an upcoming movie on acclaimed lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British empire in the 1920s. Scheduled to release in theatres on March 14, 2025, the untitled movie is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production in collaboration with Kumar's Cape of Good Films and Leo Media Collective. The film will mark the directorial debut of writer Karan Singh Tyagi.