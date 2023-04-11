Ananya Panday is single, says mom Bhavana amid Aditya Roy Kapur dating rumours: 'Link-ups happen...'

Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey quashed dating rumours of the actor and shared that her daughter is single. She was rumoured to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur after they were seen hanging out at several recent events. The actors also walked the ramp together as showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra at the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week in March. Bhavana denied that her daughter was in a relationship and also added that link-ups happen in the acting profession. (Also read: Watch Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's unmissable chemistry as rumoured couple walks the ramp)

Bhavana Panday is married to actor Chunky Panday. They also have a younger daughter Rysa Panday. Along with her friends Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana also appears in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Ananya has guest-starred in the second season. The reality series was renewed for a third season recently.

Speaking to ETimes, Bhavana Pandey spoke about Ananya and her love life. She said, “The fact is that Ananya is single and link-ups happen in a profession like this. It's okay. It's like that's a part and parcel of an actor's life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad. I feel like they get so much love and adulation, so I'd rather genuinely focus on that than the negativity that comes with it, because the positives definitely outweigh the negative.”

She also shared what guidance she tries to give her while being in the industry. Bhavana added, “My advice to her was to not be too hard on yourself and give it your best. And then of course, you know, there's so many other factors. I told her to be a good person, to be kind and respectful. I also told her that whether you are at your highest of highs or lowest of lows, keep your feet firmly on the ground. As for professional advice, I don't think it is my place because I've not been an actor. So I could only give her advice in terms of being a good human being."

Ananya was last seen in the bilingual sports film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and an untitled project with director Vikramaditya Motwane. The actor is also headlining Prime Video's series Call Me Bae.

