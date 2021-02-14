Young actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were spotted together on their lunch outing on Sunday, Valentine's Day. The two are rumoured to be dating.

Pictures from their outing show Ananya and Ishaan arriving at an eatery in Bandra. The duo also posed together for the lenses. While she looked cute in a short, white dress, he wore white pants, a blue T-shirt and a cap on his head. Both wore white shoes.

Inside the eatery, Ananya also met Avantika Malik and her daughter, Imara.

Ananya poses at in Bandra, Mumbai (Varinder Chawla)

While leaving, Ishaan and Ananya posed together for the paparazzi. He also helped her get inside the car, before taking the driver's seat and leaving.

Ananya and Ishaan arriving together at KJo's party. (Varinder Chawla)

On Saturday, Ananya and Ishaan were also seen arriving together for Karan Johar's party at his residence. The bash also had Ananya's Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in attendance.

Ananya and Ishaan, who have worked together in Khaali Peeli, had also flown together to Maldives to ring in the New Year. They often make joint appearances at film parties and events.

Also read: Farhan poses with Shibani for V-Day pic, fan says he looks like Dumbledore

Rumours around their relationship began after Ananya made a joint appearance with Ishaan at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Diwali party in 2020. They were also spotted arriving together at Katrina Kaif’s Christmas party. The duo then had a not-so-private holiday in the Maldives.

Ananya and Ishaan often feature in each other's social media posts. However, they are yet to confirm their relationship.