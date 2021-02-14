Karan Johar hosted a house party at his residence on Saturday and invited some of his industry friends. The gathering included actors of his two production ventures -- the cast members of Shakun Batra's next including Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and the actors from Puri Jagannadh's Liger, including Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda.

Both Deepika and Vijay were seen in white while Siddhant and Ananya were in black outfits. Ishaan chose a lavender tee for the occasion.

Deepika Padukone at Karan Johars house party. (Varinder Chawla)

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday at Karan Johars house party. (Varinder Chawla)

Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi at Karan Johars house party. (Varinder Chawla)

Vijay Deverakonda at Karan Johars house party. (Varinder Chawla)





Ananya, who stars in both the films, arrived with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. However, Ishaan was also seen driving along with his Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant riding shotgun.

Ishaan and Ananya had also flown together to Maldives to ring in the New Year and often make joint appearances at film parties and events.

The trio of Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant had shot for Shakun's next in Goa and then at Alibaug at the end of last year. The film is a domestic noir.

Meanwhile, Karan just revealed the release date of Ananya and Vijay-starrer Liger - Saala Crossbreed. The film will release on September 9 this year in five Indian languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Karan recently attended Varun Dhawan's house party as well which the actor hosted last week for friends who couldn't make it to the wedding. Karan was among the very few who attended Varun and Natasha Dalal's wedding in Alibaug last month. He had even written a touching note about how he has seen Varun growing up from an assistant director to a successful actor and a married man.

