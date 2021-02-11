IND USA
Vijay Deverakonda in and as Liger.
bollywood

Liger: Karan Johar reveals release date of Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday-starrer. See new poster

Karan Johar has revealed the release date of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger along with a new poster.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:27 AM IST

Release date of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated film Liger has been revealed. The Puri Jagannadh film will hit theatres on September 9.

Sharing a new poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda in an angry avatar, Karan wrote on Twitter on Thursday, "All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed."


Karan on Wednesday had taken to Twitter and shared that the movie will see a theatrical release. Alongside the post, Karan shared a clip featuring Ananya and Charmme Kaur. In the video, the Student of The Year 2 star shared that the movie will be released in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

"It's going to be one dhamaakedar punch of entertainment which crosses all language barriers! #Liger is coming to theatres near you...tune in tomorrow for the release date announcement at 8:14am! #SaalaCrossbreed," wrote Karan.


Earlier, Karan, who has co-produced the project, shared the poster on January 18, and wrote, "Presenting LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday." The poster shows Deverakonda in a boxer's avatar, while the faces of a lion and a tiger can be seen in the background.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects.

Also read:

Ananya, who had started her career with Karan's Student of the Year 2, was last seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Apart from Liger, Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next directorial, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

(With ANI inputs)

