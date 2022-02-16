Ananya Panday reveals dad Chunky Panday credits Bappi Lahiri for 'giving him his career': 'He composed his iconic songs'

Actor Ananya Panday has spoken about the bond her father, actor Chunky Panday shared with late singer Bappi Lahiri. In a new interview, Ananya revealed that Chunky credits the late singer for 'giving him his career'. She also paid tribute to the singer.

Bappi Lahiri died at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). His cremation ceremony will take place on Thursday, his family confirmed.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ananya said, “We all are fans of his music. We feel like the industry has lost its golden charm. My dad always credits Bappi Da (for) giving him his career because he has composed my dad’s most iconic songs, be it Laal Dupatte Wali or Tutak Tutak. So my dad has such fond memories with him, and we will all miss him. But his music will live forever.”

Earlier in the day, Chunky had shared several throwback pictures with the late singer on his Instagram Stories. In the first photo featuring Bappi, Chunky wrote, "Thank you for the music my dearest, dada." Sharing a black and white photo of the duo, the actor wrote, "Will miss you Bappi da, RIP."

Sharing another monochrome picture of the duo along with Govinda, he wrote, "Your music lives forever." Posting a video montage, Chunky wrote, "I will miss you so much, my dearest Bappi Da. Your Music will live with us forever and ever. Thank you for making all our lives so melodious."

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital where Bappi Lahiri breathed his last, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night."

Earlier in the day, many celebrities had visited Bappi Lahiri Mumbai residence to pay their last respects. Actor Kajol, her mother Tanuja, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, actor Padmini Kolhapure, singers Shaan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya were among those who visited the late singer's home to offer their condolences to his family. Composer Lalit Pandit, lyricist Sameer Anjaab and Sophie Choudhary also visited Bappi's family.

