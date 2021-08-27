Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ananya Panday revisits Siddhant Chaturvedi's takedown of her nepotism comments, admits she'd rephrase her words
bollywood

Ananya Panday revisits Siddhant Chaturvedi's takedown of her nepotism comments, admits she'd rephrase her words

Ananya Panday admitted that, in hindsight, she would rephrase what she said about nepotism on a roundtable interview in which Siddhant Chaturvedi countered her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will star in Shakun Batra's new film.

Actor Ananya Panday has said that she didn't intend to come across as she did in a roundtable interview last year, a portion of which went viral because of a comment made by her, and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi's reaction to it.

In a new interview, Ananya Panday said that she and Siddhant 'are close', and have had a laugh about the situation. In a 2020 appearance on former journalist Rajeev Masand's newcomers roundtable, Ananya appeared to equate success in the industry to Koffee with Karan appearances.

Siddhant responded with a comment that became instant meme-material. He said, “The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).”

Reacting to the video in a recent appearance on Social Media Star, hosted by Janice Sequeira, Ananya said, "Basically, I agree. But also I think that Sid and I were kind of saying the same thing. Sometimes, in interviews, as you can see, I'm very overwhelmed. If I had to go back, I would probably change the way I said something."

She added, "We were laughing about it later. Sid and I are really close. We have no weird thing about this. People made it something bigger and it became meme-worthy. Genuinely my intention wasn't like what came across."

Also read: Ananya Panday gives 'all credit' to Khloe Kardashian for Fabulous Lives line, accepts she's said 'lots of stupid things'

In the roundtable, Ananya was asked about the nepotism debate and had said, “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee with Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

Ananya and Siddhant will appear together in director Shakun Batra's upcoming film, which also stars Deepika Padukone.

