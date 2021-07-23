Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ananya Panday, Rysa 'really affected' by grandma's death, says Chunky Panday: 'At times, they are uncontrollable'

Chunky Panday has revealed that his daughters, Ananya Panday and Rysa, at times 'are uncontrollable' as they have been affected by the death of their grandmother.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Ananya Panday and Rysa with their grandmother Snehlata Panday.

Actor Chunky Panday has revealed that the death of his mother Snehlata Panday has affected his daughters, actor Ananya Panday and Rysa Pandey. He added that the sisters have not been able to accept it yet and at times 'are uncontrollable'.

Speaking to a leading daily, Chunky Panday said, "My mom was the backbone of the family and now, at home, it's like a vacuum. It is an unexplainable loss. But I want to celebrate my mother's life as she lived a great life. Both my kids, Ananya and Rysa were so close to their daadi (grandmother). Since they are young and tender, her demise has really affected them. They are yet to come to terms with the fact that their grandma is no more. At times, they are uncontrollable, but I try to be strong and make them understand that their grandma led a great life and now we have to continue her legacy."

He also added, "My mother's journey is inspiring and incredible. She was born with a rare heart defect in Pakistan, six or seven years before the India-Pakistan partition; she was not supposed to live beyond her age of 10 or 15 but she actually lived till 85 and how!. She was always happy; I never saw her sad in her life."

Snehlata Panday died on July 10. Days after her death, Chunky had shared several pictures on Instagram. He had captioned the post, "M stands for Mother, you can never get Another. Dr Snehalata Panday my Mother, always told me this when I was a naughty Kid. I Realize it now. Will Miss You MOM."

On July 11, Ananya Panday took to Instagram where she shared a series of pictures. She had captioned it, "rest in power, my angel when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair."

"She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much," she had concluded.

Also Read | When Ashutosh Kaushik slapped Shambhavi on Roadies; Raghu made him 'grovel' and admitted mistake |

Meanwhile, Ananya will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next film.

