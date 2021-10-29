Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan shares Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant's unseen pics after bail verdict

Ananya Panday's cousin brother Ahaan Panday took to Instagram and shared a gallery of pictures with Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant. The pictures were shared after the Bombay High Court granted Aryan and Arbaaz bail in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ahaan shared pictures ranging from their days in school to more recent ones. In one picture, Aryan wore a blue uniform with a school bag on his back. In another, Arbaaz was seated in the passenger seat of the car while Ahaan posed with him in a selfie.

The third picture was taken in a washroom. Aryan appeared to be washing his hands while Ahaan seemed to be covered with white cream. The last one featured Ahaan and Arbaaz posing for the camera.

Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant were granted bail on Thursday in the cruise-drugs case.

Ahaan has often been photographed at parties with Aryan. The duo are friends since they were children. Aryan is also friends with Ananya, who was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently regarding her chats with Aryan in the drugs-related case.

Aryan and Arbaaz were arrested, along with six others, after a raid by a team of the NCB on a Goa-bound cruise earlier this month. They were arrested on October 3 and were lodged at the Arthur Road Jail, in Mumbai, on October 8.

Speaking with a leading daily earlier this week, Arbaaz's father Aslam Merchant revealed when he spoke to Arbaaz recently, his son expressed his concern for Aryan.

“Innocent kids should not be punished even before trial. As I was leaving, Arbaaz told me, ‘Dad, I will not leave Aryan alone in jail and no harm should be caused to Aryan. We all have come in together here and will leave together from here.’ I was so touched by those words; for him friendship is supreme,” he had said.