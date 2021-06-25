Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ananya Panday shares baby picture with windblown hair: 'I was clearly born ready for a hair commercial'
bollywood

Ananya Panday shares baby picture with windblown hair: 'I was clearly born ready for a hair commercial'

Ananya Panday has shared a picture from her childhood in which her hair is blown back by the wind. She said that she was 'born ready for a hair commercial'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Ananya Panday dropped her baby picture.

Actor Ananya Panday on Friday took a trip down memory lane and shared a childhood picture. Taking to Instagram, she shared the photo in which she is seen perched on a blue and pink baby stroller on a beach next to her mother Bhavna Pandey, who wore a bikini.

Ananya Panday, in the photo, is seen wearing a yellow top paired with shorts. Her hair is seen blown back due to the wind as she sat with her tongue sticking out. She captioned the post, "I was clearly born ready for a hair commercial," followed by several emojis. The post from the 22-year-old actor has received more than 1.36 lakh likes so far.

Reacting to the picture, Bhavna Pandey, wife of actor Chunky Panday, wrote, "Hahahah this was taken when you were just about 2 months old." She also posted laughing and heart emojis. Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor commented, "cutie", followed by several emojis. Choreographer-director Farah Khan Kunder said, "Chck out bhavs bikini." Bhavna replied, "@farahkhankunder hahahah I was hoping someone would notice." Actor Dia Mirza wrote, "M- awwwww - hawk."

Ananya regularly shares photos and videos with her fans on the social media platform. On her mother Bhavna's birthday, she shared a couple of photos with her on Instagram. Wishing her mother, she had captioned the post, "If love had a face, it would be yours happppy bday Maaama, love u for life."

On Father's Day, Ananya had shared a post wishing her Chunky on the occasion. She had written, "coolest there ever was, coolest there will ever be (and imma not jokin about that) happy Father’s Day Papa, love u the most".

Meanwhile, Ananya has a line-up of several films including Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and the pan-India film Liger, with actor Vijay Deverakonda.

