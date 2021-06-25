Irrfan Khan smiles through pain in old video shared by wife Sutapa Sikdar: 'He wasn't well this day'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar has shared a throwback video, remembering him. In the video from three years ago, he is seen on the sets of Angrezi Medium in London, with his team.

Irrfan Khan is seen in his vanity van, eating something while his team plays cards. The song Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri, plays in the van. When Sutapa asks him if the song is 'meetha (sweet)', Irrfan raises his head to smile at her.





In the caption, Sutapa Sikdar mentioned that Irrfan was not well on this day. "Three years ago with irrfan's team in London shooting.he wasn't well this particular day but who can tell..hated playing cards but tirelessly witnessed reading his book and saw us playing even in the makeup van.i crave for your indulgences Irrfan," she wrote.

Tillotama Shome left a comment on her post, remembering Irrfan. "Eastern bon, I just want to curl up in your pocket for a few hours. Thank you for sharing this. Who can tell indeed," she wrote. "That smile of his when he agrees with the gaana being meetha," wrote a fan. "Thanks a million Times For Posting this Very Precious Video," commented another.

Sutapa earlier said that after Irrfan's death in April last year, she tried to hide her emotions for a long time. However, when she recently went to Jaipur for a wedding, she ended up crying non-stop for days.

Also read: Ray review: Manoj Bajpayee, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor stand out in irreverent but inconsistent Netflix anthology

Talking to a leading daily, Sutapa said, “I think I tried to be too strong, you know. I pretended to be too strong and I took to family responsibilities and duties and everything else. Too early, too strong. My intellect comes in front of my emotional thing. Your mind is always controlling your emotions. I don’t talk to people (about such topics) because I find it so embarrassing to cry in front of people, you know. So probably that’s why I didn’t cry as much as I should have. I don’t know. Probably it’s all bottled inside.”

Irrfan died last year after battling a neuroendocrine tumour for two years. His last release was Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.