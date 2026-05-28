Ananya Panday shares first post amid backlash over Bharatanatyam fusion dance in Chand Mera Dil: ‘Life is beautiful’

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has been facing criticism on social media over her Bharatanatyam fusion dance sequence in her recent release, Chand Mera Dil. However, the actor appears unaffected by the online backlash and recently shared a glimpse of her holiday in France with her sister, Rysa Panday.

Ananya Panday shares first post amid criticism

Ananya Panday seems unfazed amid criticism for Chand Mera Dil dance sequence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Thursday, Ananya took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures from her vacation. In one of the photos, she was seen enjoying the sun while dining at a restaurant. Other pictures showed her trying different food items, including cheese and bread, while some captured scenic moments with her sister. In another image, the two sisters were seen twinning in matching boots while posing together.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ananya added Lata Mangeshkar's song, Hum Tere Pyaar Mein, in the background of the post and captioned it, “life is beautiful.” Reacting to the post, Rysa left a playful comment that read, “one hit wonder.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ananya added Lata Mangeshkar's song, Hum Tere Pyaar Mein, in the background of the post and captioned it, “life is beautiful.” Reacting to the post, Rysa left a playful comment that read, “one hit wonder.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The post comes at a time when Ananya has been receiving criticism for a dance sequence from Chand Mera Dil that has gone viral online. In the film, Ananya plays Chandni, the daughter of a Bharatanatyam dancer portrayed by. The controversial scene shows her character performing a fusion routine that combines Bharatanatyam with hip-hop and locking instead of presenting a traditional Bharatanatyam recital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post comes at a time when Ananya has been receiving criticism for a dance sequence from Chand Mera Dil that has gone viral online. In the film, Ananya plays Chandni, the daughter of a Bharatanatyam dancer portrayed by. The controversial scene shows her character performing a fusion routine that combines Bharatanatyam with hip-hop and locking instead of presenting a traditional Bharatanatyam recital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The sequence triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some viewers appreciated the experimental approach, several Bharatanatyam dancers and classical dance enthusiasts criticised the choreography and Ananya’s execution of the dance form. Many social media users felt the performance did not work in the way it was intended to. At the same time, the assistant choreographer associated with the sequence defended Ananya and said that she had “nailed it”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sequence triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some viewers appreciated the experimental approach, several Bharatanatyam dancers and classical dance enthusiasts criticised the choreography and Ananya’s execution of the dance form. Many social media users felt the performance did not work in the way it was intended to. At the same time, the assistant choreographer associated with the sequence defended Ananya and said that she had “nailed it”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amid the backlash, Ananya’s father, also came out in support of his daughter. In an interview, he said that audiences had misunderstood the sequence and stressed that it was never intended to be pure Bharatanatyam. He added that the dance was designed as a fusion performance and requested people to watch the film and understand the context before judging it online.

About Chand Mera Dil

Directed by, Chand Mera Dil stars Ananya Panday and in lead roles and is backed by. The romantic drama follows the story of two college students, Aarav and Chandni, whose relationship changes when they are forced to deal with adult responsibilities at a young age.

The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Its box-office performance has also remained underwhelming. So far, Chand Mera Dil has collected around ₹18.62 crore net in India.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON