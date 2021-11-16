Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ananya Panday shares first post since being questioned in Aryan Khan drug case: ‘Can’t have rainbow without little rain’
bollywood

Ananya Panday shares first post since being questioned in Aryan Khan drug case: ‘Can’t have rainbow without little rain’

On Tuesday, Ananya Panday shared her first Instagram post since she was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau last month. She was summoned by the agency on the basis of her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan.
Ananya Panday shared her first post since she was questioned by the NCB in connection with the Aryan Khan case.(Instagram)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 12:07 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Last month, actor Ananya Panday was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) three times for questioning in connection with the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case. Since then, she maintained a low profile on social media. On Tuesday, she shared her first post since the controversy.

In a video shared with her fans and Instagram followers, Ananya was seen capturing a rainbow while sitting inside her car. She captioned the video, “you can’t have a rainbow without a little rain.” Have a look:

Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Film producer Guneet Monga and Ananya's friend, Helena Alesi, also commented with heart emojis. One fan wrote, “The good and the bad things are part of life. Accept it. The bad is a learning process, you will surpass it. If you do you will be happy and it will be a good thing.”

RELATED STORIES

Last month, Ananya was questioned for hours by the NCB in the drugs-on-cruise case after her name allegedly cropped up in WhatsApp chats during the agency's probe in the case in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and others were arrested. An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Hindustan Times that Ananya maintained that she has never used any narcotics and the chats with Aryan were in a light vein.

Read More: Mumbai cruise drugs case: Ananya Pandey summoned by NCB again today

Ananya's Bandra house was raided by the NCB. The agency's officials seized her laptop and mobile phone during the raid. The actor then reached the NCB office along with her actor father Chunky Panday.

Ananya is childhood friends with Aryan and his younger sister, Suhana Khan. The three were often seen together at parties and other events.

On October 30, Aryan was released from Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, two days after the Bombay High Court granted him bail. He spent 22 days behind bars.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ananya panday aryan khan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Farah gives glimpse of Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's 'beautiful and emotional' wedding

5

Will Smith's King Richard gets a star-studded premiere in California. See pics

Shehnaaz breaks down while promoting Honsla Rakh after Sidharth Shukla’s death

Mira gives a tour of her and Shahid’s 2.89 lakh per night villa in Maldives
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP