Ananya Panday shares first post since being questioned in Aryan Khan drug case: ‘Can’t have rainbow without little rain’

Last month, actor Ananya Panday was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) three times for questioning in connection with the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case. Since then, she maintained a low profile on social media. On Tuesday, she shared her first post since the controversy.

In a video shared with her fans and Instagram followers, Ananya was seen capturing a rainbow while sitting inside her car. She captioned the video, “you can’t have a rainbow without a little rain.” Have a look:

Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Film producer Guneet Monga and Ananya's friend, Helena Alesi, also commented with heart emojis. One fan wrote, “The good and the bad things are part of life. Accept it. The bad is a learning process, you will surpass it. If you do you will be happy and it will be a good thing.”

Last month, Ananya was questioned for hours by the NCB in the drugs-on-cruise case after her name allegedly cropped up in WhatsApp chats during the agency's probe in the case in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and others were arrested. An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Hindustan Times that Ananya maintained that she has never used any narcotics and the chats with Aryan were in a light vein.

Ananya's Bandra house was raided by the NCB. The agency's officials seized her laptop and mobile phone during the raid. The actor then reached the NCB office along with her actor father Chunky Panday.

Ananya is childhood friends with Aryan and his younger sister, Suhana Khan. The three were often seen together at parties and other events.

On October 30, Aryan was released from Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, two days after the Bombay High Court granted him bail. He spent 22 days behind bars.