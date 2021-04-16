Ananya Panday shares throwback pic from childhood, check out actor in her missing teeth avatar

Actor Ananya Panday shared a throwback picture from her childhood on Friday. The picture showed her from the time when some of her teeth were missing.

The actor shared the black and white picture on Instagram Stories without any caption. Ananya routinely shares pictures from her childhood, many of them with her besties - Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan.

Sharing one on Holi, she wrote: "Happy holi!!!!! my best Holi memories are with these two! Major missing stay safe everyone!!!!! Love and light and colour and joy and positivity always." The picture showed all three of them, posing for a picture with colour on their face. Suhana had even commented on it and said: "Awww so cute love u."

Ananya Panday's throwback picture.

On her sister Rysa's 16th birthday, Ananya shared another throwback picture from the time Rysa was just a baby and wrote: "This brat is finally 16!!! happy bday Rychuuuu - love u the mostest in the whole entire world."

On International Women's Day, she had again shared a childhood picture with her mother Bhavana Panday, sister Rysa and grandmother.

Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "Khaali Peeli is a concoction that can only be brewed in the belly of Bollywood. With one chase sequence following on the tails of another, director Maqbool Khan ensures not a single moment is without its adrenaline dialled up to an 11. But it’s quite shocking how easily one can grow bored of craziness as well." She made a cameo in Fabulous Live of Bollywood Wives as well.

Also read: When Neha Kakkar fell on stage while dancing with Aditya Narayan. Watch video

Ananya made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. She went on to work in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor will be seen in two films - Liger with Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and Shakun Batra's untitled next, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Sidhanth Chaturvedi.