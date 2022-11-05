Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor's then-and-now pics floor fans: 'This is so cute'

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor are some of the most-talked about BFFs in Bollywood. All of them are childhood friends and continue to remain close as adults. A collage of their childhood picture and a more recent picture with all of them together in one frame was shared on Reddit. Also read: Navya Naveli Nanda reveals if she gave pep talk to brother Agastya Nanda ahead of Bollywood debut with The Archies

They are seen in the same positions in both the pics with Shanaya on the left, Ananya in the centre, Navya on the right and Suhana in front of Ananya. Their fans reacted to the collage in the comments section.

A Redditor commented on the collage, “Lovely to see that they are so close that their noses grew up looking the same.” Another commented, “Suhana looking like SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) from Chamatkar (1992).” A comment read, “This is cute!” A person also wrote, “Once the outsiders of the industry have kids, the kids become insiders.” One more wrote, “Damn so true. Their parents are close too, like family friends. And same social circle and houses near by and same lifestyle. Like zero effort.”

While Ananya Panday is already an actor, Suhana is set to make her debut as Veronica in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies and Shanaya is working on her maiden film, Bedhadak. Navya is the only one to keep away from films and is currently busy with a weekly podcast with actor-grandmotherJaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Nanda. Her brother Agastya Nanda is Suhana's co-star in The Archies.

Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. She is now a regular at film parties and screenings and often represents Shah Rukh at IPL events, along with brother Aryan Khan. Ananya is the daughter of Shah Rukh's close friend, actor Chunky Panday, and wife Bhavana Pandey. Shanaya is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor. Navya is the granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan and niece of actor Abhishek Bachchan.

