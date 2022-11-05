Navya Naveli Nanda reveals if she gave pep talk to brother Agastya Nanda ahead of Bollywood debut with The Archies

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has revealed if she gave her brother Agastya Nanda any pep talk. Agastya is all set to make his debut with The Archies. In a new interview, Navya also revealed which song she loves 'dancing to'. (Also Read | When Navya Naveli Nanda called herself ugly after nani Jaya Bachchan removed her lipstick)

Navya recently started her own podcast What The Hell Navya. In the podcast, she speaks about and discusses a host of topics with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan. Recently she was seen at a Halloween party in Mumbai with Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Aryan Khan, and Sara Ali Khan among others.

In an interview with NDTV, Navya spoke about giving Agastya Nanda a pep talk. She said, "No, I don't think he needs one. He is really motivated and I think he is out there to do really some great works, so I don't think he needs any pep talk from me, he is charged up already."

Navya also spoke about dancing, "I am not much of a dancer but I think the new The Archies song that came out from my brother's trailer so that's really a fun song, that's something I really loved dancing to." Navya and Agastya are the children of Shweta and her husband-businessman Nikhil Nanda.

The Archies, based on the backdrop of the 1960s, is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. It will also mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film will also star Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

The film will exclusively stream on Netflix and is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

