Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda board Mumbai local to promote Liger, fans question them for travelling in 'empty train'

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda boarded a local train in Mumbai on Friday to reach a location for the promotion of their upcoming film, Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie is set to release in theatres on August 25. A new song titled Waat Laga Denge from the sports-based film was released on Friday. Also read: Liger song Waat Laga Denge: Vijay Deverakonda's here to give you an energy boost; lends voice to motivational anthem

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a few pictures from their train journey, Ananya wrote on Instagram, “#LIGER promotions are ‘on track’, let’s go boyzzzzzz.” The first picture shows Ananya sitting on a train seat with Vijay resting his head on her lap and lying besides her. While Ananya is in a yellow crop top and denims, Vijay Deverakonda is in a black tee with ‘Waat Laga Denge’ written on it. He paired it with denims and chappals.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in a train.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya also shared a few solo pictures of herself as she posed in the train. A paparazzi account on Instagram also shared a video of her and Vijay chatting during their train ride. Some were not impressed with the actors for travelling in an 'empty' local train. An Instagram user wrote in sarcasm, “Struggle, actual struggle to travel in empty local.” Another said, “Empty local = Not a local.” One more said, “Khali train mei khade hai batao (Look they are travelling in an empty train).” A comment also read, “Yaar please kabhi central line ki local mai aaoo na (guys, take a ride on the Central line local one day).”

On Thursday, Vijay and Ananya featured in episode 4 of Koffee With Karan season 7. Talking about his journey in comparison to star kids, Vijay said on the show, "It's definitely not easy breaking in, when you are like an outsider with absolutely no access to the industry at all. It makes it much harder to be alienated. I had never blamed someone or disliked someone for being born to a rich father… It's not her (Ananya Panday's) fault or any star kid's fault that they are born to a parent, who is acting".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “There are benefits to being born a star kid, but I would not change anything in my journey. I am very grateful for every insult, every hardship, and every obstacle that I have faced in my life.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON