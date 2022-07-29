Liger song Waat Laga Denge: Vijay Deverakonda's here to give you an energy boost; lends voice to motivational anthem

Vijay Deverakonda is seen with a stammer in the trailer of his upcoming film, Liger. The same stammer has been modified into a powerful song, Waat Laga Denge, as his onscreen character of an MMA fighter goes on to represent India in a crucial match. Vijay Deverakonda has himself sung the song, which has been composed by Sunil Kashyap and penned by Liger director Puri Jagannadh. Also read: Vijay Deverakonda says he's willing to pose nude for an international magazine

What adds to the impact is the quirky camera work and the visuals of the public dancing to the foot tapping number. It is billed as the ‘perfect motivational anthem for your next goal’. As the song opens with Vijay' saying, “waat laga denge”, one can also notice his striking resemblance with Suniel Shetty for his dialogue delivery.

Liger is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema. It also stars Ramya Krishnan as his mother and Ananya Panday as his girlfriend, Ronit Roy as his coach and Mike Tyson in a cameo. It is all set to hit theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Vijay launched the Liger trailer in Hyderabad and then in Mumbai last week. He attended the Mumbai event in slippers, and was praised by actor Ranveer Singh at the event for the confidence with which he sported them. Vijay and Ananya were also seen in episode 4 of Koffee With Karan season 7 that aired on Thursday.

The first song from Liger, titled Akdi Pakdi, was released few weeks before. The energetic dance number features Vijay and Ananya showing off their best moves on the dance floor.

Talking about his debut in Hindi films, Vijay recently told PTI, “I see (my Hindi debut) as getting to live a dream. I love telling stories, I love telling it to a huge audience in huge auditoriums. What bigger auditorium than India. I see it as a personal dream and ambition coming to life.”

