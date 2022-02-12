Ananya Panday won't accept infidelity but says 'don’t think anything in life is unforgivable'

Ananya Panday is riding high on the good reviews that her latest film Gehraiyaan is receiving. The film revolves around complex relationship and infidelity.

Gehraiyaan is a domestic noir by Shakun Batra and also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. It released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

Speaking on the topic of infidelity, Ananya told Healthshots in an interview, “I would not like to say that I have had an experience of infidelity, because I am still so young… But I don’t think that the kind of person that I am, I will be okay with it (infidelity). That’s because I am an extremely loyal person. I place honesty and trust above all else. So, I would not be okay with it."

She added, "But what I have learnt while doing Gehraiyaan is to not be judgmental. So rather than shunning the person out completely, I may try to understand the reasons behind why they did it, what happened and all of that. I don’t think anything in life is unforgivable or irreparable. But it completely depends. I can sit here and say that ‘I am not okay with it’, but I will never completely know how I am going to react unless I am in the situation myself.”

Ananya's character Tia seems to be oblivious of her partner (Siddhant Chaturvedi) cheating on her with her cousin (Deepika Padukone). The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “While this is not the first time Bollywood has shown infidelity on screen, the narrative has surely matured, the characters are allowed more depth, and it's no longer merely about simple attraction.”

