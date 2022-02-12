Eagle-eyed fan spots Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone in Gehraiyaan. See here

Gehraiyaan released on Friday on Amazon Prime, following which a fan noticed an interesting detail that featured in the movie. On Twitter, the eagle-eyed fan shared a snippet from the film, and pointed out a photo frame that features actor Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone's childhood photo.

Sharing a screenshot of the scene, along with the original photo, the netizen tweeted, “Love that #Gehraiyaan put a portrait of Anisha and Deepika among the family portraits.”

Love that #Gehraiyaan put a portrait of Anisha and Deepika Padukone among the family portraits! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SanvyoXpdY — pari (@apparitionnow) February 10, 2022

One person commented on the picture, “Omg.” While another one quote tweeted it and wrote, “I don’t know of it’s her idea or the director’s but I absolutely love it when something like this happens. The picture with Papa Padukone in cocktail in 2012 to a picture with Anisha in Gehraiyaan in 2022.”

Deepika and Anisha are daughters of badminton legend Prakash Padukone and wife Ujjala. In one of her AMA sessions on Instagram, Deepika had revealed that besides husband Ranveer Singh, she is the closest to her sister.

In an interview to Hindustan Times around the time of Ram-Leela's release, Deepika had said, "Anisha is someone who doesn’t mince her words but at the same time, she is so articulate and sensitive that she knows how to put across her views without hurting the other person. She won’t say anything just to make me feel good about myself. I know she has loved (Goliyon Ki Raasleela) Ram-Leela.”

Read More: Gehraiyaan movie review: Deepika Padukone outdoes herself in Shakun Batra's film but it isn't enough

Apart from Deepika, Gehraiyaan also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films. The Amazon Original movie had an OTT premiere across more than 240 countries and territories on February 11, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON