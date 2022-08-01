Ananya Pandey shares pics of how fast her ‘mood’ changes, fans love her post

Actor Ananya Panday took to Instagram on Monday and shared how her mood changes in just six minutes. In the collage, she was seen smiling, laughing, cribbing, yawning, frowning, dreaming while she posed for the camera. Many have reacted to Ananya’s cute avatars in the pictures that were clicked during an outdoor photoshoot. (Also Read: Chunky Panday is 'proud' of Ananya Panday's conduct on Koffee With Karan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the collage of pictures shared by her, Ananya is dressed in a green crop top with blue jeans. She captioned her post, “My next mood swing is in exactly 6 minutes #Liger25thAugust.” Reacting to her post, Entrepreneur, Bhavana Panday wrote, “I can vouch for that.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on her collage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She made her acting debut with teen film Student of the Year 2 in 2019. She received the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Her collection of movies include Khaali Peeli (2020 ) and Gehraiyaan (2022).

Recently, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda boarded a local train in Mumbai on Friday to reach a location for the promotion of their upcoming film, Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie is set to release in theatres on August 25. A new song titled Waat Laga Denge from the sports-based film was released on Friday. A new song titled Waat Laga Denge from the sports-based film was released on Friday. She will be seen in Arjun Varain Singh's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and is written by Arjun, along with Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON