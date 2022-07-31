Chunky Panday is 'proud' of Ananya Panday's conduct on Koffee With Karan: ‘She should never lose that honesty in her’

Actor Chunky Panday has praised his daughter, actor Ananya Panday after she recently appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7. In a new interview, Chunky Panday reacted to how Ananya conducted herself on the show and said that she should 'never lose' her honesty. Fans had also praised Ananya's ‘mature’ response to tricky situations on the show. (Also Read | Twitter praises Ananya Panday’s mature response to Arjun Reddy)

A recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7, hosted by Karan, featured Ananya along with actor Vijay Deverakonda. The duo will be seen together for the first time in their upcoming film Liger, helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan. Fans had praised Ananya for calling out the sexism in Vijay's hit film Arjun Reddy in front of him.

Speaking with Times of India, Chunky spoke about Ananya, "I am feeling on top of the world. She carried herself so well in KWK (Koffee With Karan). I am very proud of her and feel that she should never lose that honesty in her."

On the show, Karan Johar asked her if she loved Arjun Reddy, the character played by Vijay in the film of the same name. Ananya replied that she won’t be okay with the romantic relationship depicted in the movie. She said, “Honestly I feel if people have come up to him (Vijay Deverakonda) then I’m sure there are people like that. I’m just not surrounded by those people. And I would not advise any of my friends to be okay with it. But, that’s just how I am.”

Ananya also acted as the peacemaker between Karan and actor Kartik Aaryan, who had fallen out a couple of years ago. In the final quiz round of the show, Karan asked both Ananya and Vijay to call up celebrities and make them say, ‘Hey Karan it’s me.' Ananya called up Kartik and asked him to help her. He agreed and said, ‘Hey Karan it's me'. Later, Karan thanked Kartik for participating in the game.

Ananya will be next seen in Liger, which is all set to hit theatres on August 25. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. She will also be seen in Arjun Varain Singh's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourava and is written by Arjun, along with Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

