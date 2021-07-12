Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Anees Bazmee rubbishes reports that Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot has been postponed again

Anees Bazmee is a busy man again, planning when to resume the shoot for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with actors Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee.

Anees Bazmee is a busy man again, planning when to resume the shoot for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with actors Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. The team had to stop shooting after the second Covid wave hit. However, now reports are doing the rounds that the film’s shoot has further been postponed to mid August. Apparently, an email has been sent out to the entire team conveying them the same.

We reach out to the director, and he rubbishes these reports saying, “I don’t know about this at all. Our focus has been to start the shoot at the earliest, as we have also taken dates from our actors.”

The 58-year-old reveals that a lot of meetings have happened for the same and they are already in the process of discussing where to put up the set.

“Within a week we will decide from which date the shoot will begin again. Postpone nahi hui. It is very natural that all films have been affected due to this calamity. Shooting under such conditions is very difficult. We have to erect sets, it is not a real location,” says the filmmaker.

This is risky, therefore. Bazmee further explains that if they start shooting in a hurry, and a few days into the shoot a lockdown happens again, they will have to suffer more losses.

“Everyone is talking about the third wave, but nobody is sure what is going to happen. We have already incurred losses. 20-25 percent of the budget has ben overshot. We have to employ extra staff for the precautions, who sanitise. Problems toh hai hi na. From a producer’s point of view, it is not easy to shoot without planning. A lot of money is at stake,” he explains.

