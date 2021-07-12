Angad Bedi recreates Katrina Kaif’s sensuous mango drink ad, Neha Dhupia says ‘look what you have done to my husband’

Angad Bedi on Sunday tried to recreate Katrina Kaif’s sensuous mango drink moment but soon accepted defeat. Angad shared an Instagram Reels video in which he was seen drinking a mango shake in slow motion and said that ‘nobody does it better than’ Katrina.

“I tried kat... but failed!!! Nobody does it better than you @katrinakaif nothing better than a fresh mango shake on a #sunday #sundayfunday @nehadhupia aapke phone ka camera thik hai (your phone camera is okay),” Angad Bedi wrote in his caption, tagging Katrina Kaif. She is known for her ads for a popular mango drink.

Neha Dhupia shared the video on Instagram Stories and joked, “@katrinakaif look what you have done to my husband @angadbedi.”

Fans reacted to the clip as well. “After all she is Katrina Kaif,” one wrote. “@angadbedi mujhe @nehadhupia mam ke phone ka toh pta nhi pr aap bde acche lg rhe the i think ad aapko offer hona chahiye tha (Angad, I don’t know about Neha ma’am’s phone but you looked very good. I think the ad should be offered to you),” another commented. Many dropped laughing emojis on the post.

Angad worked with Katrina in Tiger Zinda Hai. The film, which featured Salman Khan as the titular spy Tiger, was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and earned over ₹300 crore at the box office in India. A third instalment in the franchise is currently in the works.

Last year, Angad had two releases - Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and the ALTBalaji series Mum Bhai. He will reprise his role in the upcoming third season of the Amazon Prime series Inside Edge.

Katrina, meanwhile, has just begun shooting for Tiger 3. She also has Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot and Sriram Raghavan’s next with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline.