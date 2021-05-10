When Angad Bedi confessed snooping into Neha Dhupia's phone: 'I have checked your phone many times'

Three years ago, on May 10, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi surprised fans with the news of their wedding. The actor-couple revealed they had secretly tied the knot in the presence of their family members in a gurudwara in Delhi. Six months later, Neha and Angad welcomed their daughter, Mehr.

Last year, on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary, Neha and Angad decided to celebrate the occasion with fans by playing a few games with each other on Instagram. One such game was 'Never Have I Ever,' curated by Neha for Angad. During the game, Neha asked Angad several questions, including if he has ever checked her phone.

The Zoya Factor star confessed he has snooped into her phone several times. "I have checked your phone many times. I don’t have that problem… I have checked your phone only to see what you have replied to your mother-in-law...or the lack of reply," he said.

The couple has been married for three years now and frequently share pictures of their happy married life on social media. In March, Neha and Angad celebrated a mellow Holi with their daughter and shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. Last month, Angad shared a video of taking Mehr to a stable where they were feeding few horses.

Neha and Angad are yet to share the screen together. Speaking of the possibilities of sharing the screen, Angad told a leading daily, "I would love to work with her, but it also depends on people wanting to cast us together. That is not in my hand or hers. Also, the project has to justify her and me coming together; people haven’t really approached us, that way. It could happen soon maybe."

Also Read: Alia Bhatt is 'brilliant,' 'responsible', and 'wonderful person' says her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star Seema Pahwa

Neha hasn't starred in many projects since her wedding. She was last seen in Helicopter Eela, with Kajol, on the big screen. Last year, she reunited with her for Devi, a short film. Angad, meanwhile, was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which released on Netflix last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON