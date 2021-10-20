Angad Bedi wins ‘best dad’ title as Neha Dhupia shares a glimpse of his playtime with daughter Mehr

Neha Dhupia has shared a video of how her husband Angad Bedi keeps their two-year-old daughter Mehr entertained at home. The couple welcomed their second child earlier this month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a reel from Mehr's playtime with Angad, Neha wrote on Instagram, "Bedtime stories … @angadbedi @mehrdhupiabedi #reels #feelitreelit #reelsinstagram." The video shows Angad sitting on the bed in a reclined position and Mehr trying to place her hairband on his head. While she is unable to decide if she should wear it or make him wear it, Angad himself takes it from her hands and places it on his head.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video got a lot of love from their fans. A fan wrote, "So sweet." A fan called them, “Best dad n mum.” Many others dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

Days after the birth of her son, Neha joined the virtual promotions of her latest release, Sanak, from home. She plays a police officer in the film that stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. It is an action thriller and is streaming in Disney+ Hotstar.

Neha had earlier shared pictures and videos from the hospital where she delivered the baby boy by c-section. In a video shared by Angad, Neha broke down moments before entering the operation theatre and hugged him before carrying on.

Also read: Neha Dhupia jokes Angad Bedi might not recognise her without baby bump: ‘Since I have known him, I have been pregnant’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor recently told a leading daily about why new mothers shouldn't think much about their new postpartum body. She had said, "I want to go back to my pre-natal body which I had before my two kids (laughs). But the truth is that I am happy in the body that I have right now and we need to stop overthinking. I am in my postpartum body right now, there was someone in me and I am left like a bag but I feel so good to be able to give life and I speak for all mothers. Don’t put yourself through it, don’t overthink."