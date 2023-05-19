Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor: The rare Bollywood love story that started with a prank call

Unlike any other Bollywood celeb that we know of, Anil Kapoor's love life started with a prank call. One of his friends gave his number to Sunita Kapoor for a prank call, and the actor instantly fell in love with her voice. As Anil and Sunita celebrate their 39th wedding anniversary on May 19, we revisit the time he shared details of their love story and revealed that it all began with her prank call. (Also read: Anil Kapoor works out shirtless at -110° C, fans tell Sunita to control him)

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor celebrate their wedding anniversary on Friday.

Anil told Hindustan Times in a 2019 interview that one of his friends gave his number to Sunita and suggested she should make him a prank call. “When I first spoke to her, I fell in love with her voice. I thought ‘Oh God, what a beautiful voice yaar, kya English bolti hai, pronunciation is so well’. I met her for the first time at Raj Kapoor’s house. She was so attractive, and if I may say, sexy also… she wore these gogo glasses, which are big, round, and rimmed."

They soon met at a party and became friends who would share a lot about their lives. Anil also said that he used to ‘discuss this other girl’ he liked with Sunita.

Anil and Sunita's relationship grew organically and soon they started dating. Anil had told Humans of Bombay in 2018 that unlike movies, he ‘didn’t ask her to be his girlfriend’; adding they both ‘just knew’. He also said that Sunita – who was a model – never cared for Anil's profession, and would often offer to pay on dates.

Anil also said that they dated for 10 years before they married. Sunita always maintained that she would never cook, and he decided make it big and then marry her.

A day after signing his successful film Meri Jung, Anil asked her to marry him. “So when I got my first break, Meri Jung I thought, now house will come, the kitchen will come, help will come... I can get married! So I called Sunita and said, ‘Let’s get married tomorrow – it’s tomorrow or never’ and the next day, we were married! I went for a shoot three days later and madam went abroad on our honeymoon without me!” Anil and Sunita have three children - actors Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, and producer-designer Rhea Kapoor.

Most recently seen in the crime-thriller web series The Night Manager, Anil Kapoor is now gearing up for the second season of the show. The Hindi remake of the British show The Night Manager also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhita Dhulipala.

