‘Abhinav Bindra film will be a game-changer, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’s fans deserve a sequel’: Harshvardhan Kapoor

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 13:48 IST

Actor Anil Kapoor’s son Harshavardhan made his film debut in 2016 with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya. Sadly the film sank without a trace. He appeared in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero in 2018, which too didn’t work on big screen but has since found acceptance online. Now, speaking to Mumbai Mirror about his next film, the Abhinav Bindra biopic, the actor says his third film will be a game-changer.

Talking about the film, Harshvardhan said: “I haven’t been able to reach the conventional Hindi film audience yet, but this film ill be a game-changer. It is a universal story of man who got the first individual Olympic gold for India.”

In the film, he will seen onscreen with his dad Anil. Talking about it, he said, “The film is still being scripted, and the prep was to begin by the year-end, with the shoot starting next year. Its nowhere close to the stage for me to start the prep. Right now, my focus is mainly on talking to my writer and director to understand their vision.”

Harshvarshan also spoke about his previous film, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which failed miserably at the box office. He said, “There wasn’t an appetite for the film when it released. The media and the industry didn’t support us as well. Many films get their due later on; it has happened often in my father’s (Anil Kapoor) career too. When you call a film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, people expect something like Krrish, not a two-and-a-half-hour story of a common man. When it released, I had said that I couldn’t wait for it come online. We had planned to make more than one film, but then it didn’t make money. With the film receiving so much love now, Vikram might want to revisit it in the future. The fans deserve a sequel.”

Writing about Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, the Hindustan Times review had said, “Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is darker than any other Hindi superhero film you have seen. It’s earnest and deals with the idea of vigilante justice in its raw form. The transformation of a common person into a warrior has been captured with sincerity. You root for Bhavesh Joshi while watching him from a distance. He hasn’t done anything substantial yet to impact your life, but he appears genuinely concerned.”

