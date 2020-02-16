e-paper
Harshvardhan, Anil Kapoor start shooting for Abhinav Bindra biopic. See pic

Harshvardhan Kapoor and father Anil Kapoor have begun work on the biopic of Abhinav Bindra

movie-reviews Updated: Feb 16, 2020 14:50 IST

Press Trust of India, Mumbai
Anil Kapoor and Harshvandhan Kapoor are working together on Abhinav Bindra biopic.
Anil Kapoor and Harshvandhan Kapoor are working together on Abhinav Bindra biopic.
         

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor started filming the biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, veteran actor Anil Kapoor announced on Sunday. The shooting of the film, which stars Harshvardhan as the ace shooter, has begun after a delay of nearly three years.

Anil Kapoor, who would be seen playing the role of Bindra’s father in the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. The real life father-son duo will be sharing screen space for the first time. The Beginning, Anil Kapoor wrote alongside a picture with him, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Bindra. The movie is being adapted from Bindra’s autobiography -- A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond.

 

In September 2017, Harshvardhan Kapoor announced on Instagram that he was thrilled to be part of the biopic.

“Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on the world stage. “I am stoked to have been chosen to play #AbhinavBindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend! Like the man himself said, ‘Hard Work is a talent.’ #LetsDoThis,” the actor captioned his picture with Bindra.

