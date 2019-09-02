Harshvardhan Kapoor gets sisters Sonam and Rhea’s names tattooed on his back, internet wants a brother like him. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:32 IST

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor on Monday showed off two of his new tattoos. In a picture posted on Instagram, the actor can be seen with the names of his sisters - Rhea and Sonam - tattooed on his back.

“V taper #mondaymotivation. @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor,” he wrote in the caption of the post, which has been ‘liked’ over 15000 times in just one hour. The actor’s fans were touched by his show of affection for his sisters. “Bhai ho tho aisa (Everyone should have a brother like this),” one person wrote in the comments section. “I want a brother like you,” wrote another.

Harshvardhan is the youngest child and only son of actor Anil Kapoor and his wife, Sunita. While Rhea is a producer, Sonam is a film actor. The siblings often post about each other on social media.

The trio also appeared together in an episode of Koffee with Karan. During the episode, Anil sent out a video message for his three kids. He called Harshvardhan the most “sensitive, mature and intelligent of the three” and said Sonam has “a sixth sense about films, as well as choice of her husband”.

Harshvardhan has appeared in two films, Mirzya and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Both of them flopped at the box office. While he signed on to appear in a biopic of shooter Abhinav Bindra, the project has been stuck in development for several months. “I think one of the reasons why I am doing the film is because of the similarity in our personality. But for a film, I have to make an internal performance entertaining and cinematic, yet close to reality because it is a biopic. So it will be challenging for me,” the actor had said in an interview.

