Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher meet Rishabh Pant in Dehradun hospital after car accident: 'We made him laugh a lot'

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher visited cricketer Rishabh Pant on Saturday, a day after his car accident. The actors went to Dehradun, Uttarakhand to check up on Rishabh, who was admitted to a hospital on Friday. Rishabh is currently in Max Hospital after sustaining injuries in a car crash on Friday. (Also read: Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor are 'riding into 2023' with Arjun Kapoor for New Year. See pics)

The 25-year-old cricketer's car crashed into a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway early on Friday morning. He managed to escape from the car after it caught fire. Rishabh was reportedly driving to his hometown Roorkee in Uttarakhand to surprise his mother Saroj Pant.

According to police, the cricketer suffered injuries on his head, back and feet in the accident. The hospital had said that Rishabh's condition was now stable, but further tests would be carried out to assess his state. A day after his accident, veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher dropped in to see Rishabh in the hospital.

As per a PTI report, Anil spoke with the media after their visit and said, "He is doing fine. We met him as fans. Let us pray that he recovers soon and we see him playing again." His colleague Anupam also added that they went to cheer up the cricketer. "Everything is fine. We met Pant, his mother and relatives, they are all fine. We made him laugh a lot," he said.

Anil was last seen in the family drama JugJugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He will next be seen in the film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna; he also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter (2024) with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The veteran actor, who turned 66 on December 24, became a grandfather this year, after his eldest daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor gave birth to her first child, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August. She is married to businessman Anand Ahuja.

Meanwhile, Anupam had an eventful 2022, starring in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files and Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani. The Kashmir Files was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. Anupam also had a special appearance in the hit Telugu film Karthikeya 2, and was recently seen in the Nayanthara-starrer Connect.

