Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor are 'riding into 2023' with Arjun Kapoor for New Year. See pics

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared pictures with Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. He posted the pictures from Mumbai's Chhatrapti Shivaji International airport as they arrived to fly to an undisclosed destination. This generated curiosity amongst their fans and they dropped messages in the comment section. (Also read: Katrina Kaif asked to stop by airport security as she goes on vacay with Vicky Kaushal: 'Madam checking ke liye rukiye')

Arjun shared a selfie on his social media handle. In the picture, Anil and Arjun opted for all black look. Arjun wore a black T-shirt with dark sunglasses while his actor-uncle Anil wore a black shirt with sunglasses. Varun was seen in white tee with yellow coat. He also opted for glasses. In the picture, Varun posed with Anil as Arjun took the selfie. Anil made a victory sign and smiled while posing for the camera inside the airport.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “When #Kuttey was told #Jugjuggjeeyo.” One of his fans wrote, “You got some promotional influence it seems (laughing emoji).” Another fan asked, “Where are you going by the way?” Other fan wrote, “Three legends (two red heart and fire emoji).” “Anil sir blending with oldies (laughing emojis)", wrote one. “Now we want some crazy and fun content pls @varundvn @arjunkapoor,” wrote another. Many fans posted heart emojis on Arjun's post. Arjun re-shared the similar picture on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Riding into 2023!!!”

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor shared pictures as they headed for vacation via Instagram Stories.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Varun shared a sun-kissed picture with Anil and Arjun at airport, and wrote, “Lets go (fire emoji).”

Anil was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo, which also had Neetu, Varun and Kiara Advani. He is currently working on his upcoming film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, in the pipeline.

Arjun will be next seen in Kuttey with Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma and Radhika Madan. The film, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, is slated to release on January 13, 2023. Varun was last seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. He has Bawaal alongside Arjun's cousin, Janhvi Kapoor as his upcoming project.

