Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap recall working with late actor Shiv Subrahmanyam: 'Owe so much to him...'

The news of actor Shiv Subrahmanyam's death broke on Monday. Actor Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt note on Twitter, grieving the demise of "exceptional" actor Shiv. Filmmaker Anurag Basu also shared a long note on Instagram, narrating his experience of working with the late actor. Also Read: Anil Kapoor recalls family pressure to do Judaai: 'We were going through tough times after Roop Ki Rani debacle'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, Anil shared a picture of Shiv and penned an emotional note, recalling working with the "excellent actor" and writer. He wrote, "I had the opportunity to work with Shiv first in Parinda and then in 24 and both the times he was exceptional. An excellent actor who will be truly missed...my heartfelt condolences to the family."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shiv wrote the screenplay for Anil Kapoor's 1989 film Parinda and starred in the Anil-led action-thriller television series 24.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a monochrome photo of Shiv and revealed that he got his first screen writing credit because of Shiv. He wrote, “The year 1992, I was doing a play with Jan Natya Manch and we came to Mumbai to perform at the Prithvi theatre Festival, the first person , my first celebrity I spotted at Prithvi was Francis from “Parinda” which was Shiv Subramaniam , also the writer of the film. The year 1994 .. I was working on my first independent script for a production house called Media Classic , the condition to which was that my script will be made only after the one that was in preproduction, written by Shiv Subramaniam and to be directed by Shivam Nair. They were having issues with the script and I was the desperate young writer waiting for my turn."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, There came the time when they were just about ready to give up on the film ”Auto Narayan” which was under preproduction. I requested them to let me have a go at the script and not shelve it, so my film gets made afterwards. Very gracefully Shiv and Shivam allowed me to do so. “Auto Narayan” got made and my script never did . After seeing the film , Shiv Subramaniam asked Shivam to also put my name as the writer’s credit on the film. That’s how I got my first screen writing credit in this film industry. That “Auto Narayan” led me to RGV and “Satya” happened . I owe so much of what I am to Shiva Dada and we hadn’t been in touch for long with me owing to my continuous bad health and state of mind. Waking up to hear the heartbreaking news of Dada passing away has just taken so much out of me. Rest in peace Shiv Subramaniam . The most generous , beautiful man I’ve known .”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a picture with Shiv on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Rest in peace Shiv sir. You will be missed.”

Arjun Kapoor pays tribute to Shiv Subrahmanyam.

Several other celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor Abhimanyu Dassani, Ashoke Pandit and Hansal Mehta have also extended condolences on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cause of Subrahmanyam's death is not known at the moment. The late actor had played pivotal roles in several hit films including 2 States, Hichki, Rocky Handsome, Meenakshi Sundareshwar and many more. He was also a screenwriter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON