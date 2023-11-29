Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol go shirtless in recent Instagram pic, Hrithik Roshan reacts

Actor Anil Kapoor on Tuesday treated fans with a throwback picture with Animal co-star Bobby Deol. Anil took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with “Animal Ka Enemy.” Also read: Minister sparks controversy at Animal event

Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol pose together

Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol will be seen in Animal.

In the picture, Anil and Bobby are seen flaunting their body muscles. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Animal Ka Baap and Animal Ka Enemy Posing."

As soon as the photo was uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comment section. Bobby Deol dropped red heart emojis. Hrithik Roshan, Saqib Saleem and Darshan Kumaar dropped fire emojis in their comments.

Animal pre-release event

On Monday, team Animal including Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor headed to Hyderabad for a special event to promote their film, where south superstar Mahesh Babu and ace director SS Rajamouli also joined the cast.

'Animal' is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Ranbir Kapoor on his film

Recently, during the promotional event in Chennai, Ranbir opened up on why Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial has been titled Animal.

Ranbir said, "Once you see the film, you will understand." He elaborated on the reason and said, "I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animals behave out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought. So this character that I'm playing behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct; he is impulsive, and I think that's where the title Animal came from, and once you see the film, you'll realise that this film suits this title."

Recently, team Animal unveiled the film's official trailer, which received a massive response from the fans.

The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character had turned fierce because of his violent upbringing at a younger age. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

Reportedly, Animal has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 1 and will be released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

