Minister sparks controversy at Animal event, tells Ranbir Kapoor: 'Telugu people will rule Hindustan, Bollywood soon'

The Animal pre-release event in Hyderabad on Friday was attended by the film's team and also some special guests. Apart from actor Mahesh Babu and filmmaker SS Rajamouli, politician and Minister of Labour and Employment, Telangana, Malla Reddy was also present. He raked up a controversy with his comment on 'Telugu ruling over India'. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor can't stop smiling as Mahesh Babu calls him 'India's best actor' at Animal Hyderabad event. Watch) Malla Reddy's comments at Animal event are not well received by some.

Malla Reddy took to the stage as everyone else watched him from the audience section. Addressing Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, the film's lead star, he said in Hindi, “Ranbir ji, aapko ek baat bolna chahta hu. Agla paanch saal mein, poore Hindustan ko, Bollywood, Hollywood, poora ruling karega humara Telugu people. Aap bhi ek saal ke baad Hyderabad shift hona padta. Kyu bole toh Bombay purana ho gaya. Bangalore traffic jam ho gaya. Hindustan mein ek hi city hai woh hai Hyderabad (Ranbir, I want to tell you something. In next five years, Telugu people will rule over India, Bollywood and Hollywood. You will also have to move to Hyderabad next year. Why? Because Mumbai is old now and Bengaluru has traffic jams. Hyderabad is the only city in India).”

He also praised Telugu artistes Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu and even Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Rashmila Mandanna.

Telugu film fans and Twitter in general was ‘embarrassed’ by Reddy's speech. Many praised Ranbir for smiling through it all. “Hats off to Ranbir for being so patient,” wrote one. “For all Hindi-speaking friends, he's a politician. He wants votes. Take it like a pinch of salt,” recommended another. Others were a bit more offended, "Hindi audience loves South actors and their movies without any discrimination. But here, the Telugu leader mocked the Bollywood and Hindi audience. We should show the true aukat of these people. Everyone should watch "#Dunki" instead of "#Salaar". Let's support our industry! #Bollywood pride of India." Others said that one should not take Malla Reddy too seriously. “Relax, we Telugu speaking people ourselves don't consider him serious. Why worry so much? Never create controversy for your reach,” wrote a person.

Animal is up for release on December 1 and also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It is an A rated violent film with a run time of 3.20 hours.