Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor cheers India for Olympics, shares video sprinting out on tracks: 'Inspired by Indian athletes in Tokyo'
bollywood

Anil Kapoor cheers India for Olympics, shares video sprinting out on tracks: 'Inspired by Indian athletes in Tokyo'

Anil Kapoor, who is a fitness enthusiast and often shares body transformation pictures and videos, shared a new video of his from a running track. Watch.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Anil Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast.

Actor Anil Kapoor, on Tuesday, cheered the country's contingent for the upcoming Olympics by sharing a video of him doing a sprint out on the tracks.

The Race 3 actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a video in which he could be seen doing a run-up on tracks, along with his instructor, who also filmed the video while motivating him.

Anil Kapoor cheered the Indian athletes, who are in Tokyo for the Olympics event, by writing, "Sprinting back into action! #literally. So happy to be on the tracks again! Inspired by our Indian athletes in Tokyo who are making the whole country proud!#Cheer4India #Olympcis2021."

The Tokyo Olympics will commence on July 23 and will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read: Poonam Pandey reacts to Raj Kundra’s arrest, says ‘can’t imagine what Shilpa Shetty must be going through’

Meanwhile, on the film front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's AK Vs AK, which streamed on Netflix. The comedy thriller also featured his daughter Sonam Kapoor.

He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.

Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ANIMAL along with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anil kapoor tokyo olympics ak vs ak jug jugg jeeyo

Related Stories

bollywood

Supriya Pathak says she’s doing more interesting work than she did as a young girl: 'Growing up has been a boon'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 05:52 PM IST
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys traditional South Indian lunch; homesick Parineeti Chopra enjoys dal-roti in London

PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 05:44 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP