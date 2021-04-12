Anil Kapoor drops new pics, says he is a 'Bombay boy since 1956', Neetu Kapoor calls him 'fab'. See here

Actor Anil Kapoor shared a bunch of new pictures of himself on social media. Complimenting him were his industry colleagues and family members.

Sharing them, Anil wrote: "Bombay Boy since 1956!" The pictures showed Anil stylishly dressed in semi formal wear. His Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Neetu Kapoor commented on them and said: "Fabbbb."

Farah Khan Kunder declared "papaji" followed by fire emojis, while Fatima Sana Shaikh said, "killing it in style". Actor Karan Tacker dropped a fire emoji. Anil's wife Sunita dropped a bunch of red heart emojis, while his niece and soon-to-be-actor Shanaya Kapoor wrote: "This is a vibe chachu." Producer Karan Boolani wrote, "#brownbond" while actor Rohit Khandelwal said, "Sir what a suave picture!"

During the pandemic lockdown last year, Anil transformed his body. Sharing the first glimpse of his muscular frame, he had written in April last year how never took at supplements: "I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice on. When it comes to body building, nothing is beyond us. At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you're asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process."

Anil was seen last on the big screen in Malang, which released in February last year. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film also starred Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. His film, AK Vs AK, which starred him playing himself, released in December last year on the digital platform.

Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap as exaggerated versions of themselves, AK vs AK is a gonzo romp that isn’t afraid of biting the hand that feeds. The film industry, it suggests, devotes more time to creating false idols than memorable cinema, all in service of an audience whose loyalties can switch on a dime."

The film was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Anil also shot for Karan Johar's Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Neetu, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.