Anil Kapoor grooves to Ramta Jogi in video shared by Sunita: 'My mad crazy husband, please keep entertaining me'

Actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday celebrated his wedding anniversary and his wife Sunita Kapoor shared a throwback video in which he could be sen grooving to one of his popular songs from the 90s, Ramta Jogi. Anil and Sunita dated for 11 years before they tied the knot in 1984.

Sunita has shared two short clips from an old party in which a group of women are standing in a circle and Anil is seen on his knees, in front of Sunita. He grooves to Ramta Jogi while on his knees and everyone around cheers on. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Ramta Jogi was a popular song from Subhash Ghai's 1999 film, Taal, which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanne in lead roles.

She captioned the post as, "My mad crazy husband. Thank you for 37 amazing years. Please keep entertaining me , love you to eternity." Maheep Kapoor was one of the first ones to respond with, "Happppy anniversary guys." Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan also wrote, "Happy anniversary sunitaaaaaaa."

Bhagyashree also commented, "Happy anniversary to u two lovebirds." Krishika Lulla, Krishna Shroff and many others also wrote "Happy anniversary" messages for the couple.

Earlier in the day, Anil had also wished his wife on their anniversary and he posted a few pictures on Instagram. One of the images had the couple posing amid an exotic location. Another one was a family photo that featured late actor Sridevi alongside Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor along with Anil and his wife.

He captioned it as, "All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I’m safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives! I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it...Happy Anniversary!! @kapoor.sunita."

Their daughter Sonam Kapoor had also shared throwback pictures from their younger days to wish them.

Watch Anil's original song here:

Anil and Sunita dated for more than a decade before they got married. Talking about how they met, Anil had told Humans of Bombay in 2018, “A friend of mine gave Sunita my number to prank call me–that’s when I first spoke to her & fell in love with her voice! Soon after, we met at a party–there was just something about her. We started talking & became friends. We used to discuss this other girl I liked-you know, if I like her or she likes me? Then suddenly that girl vanished, leaving me heartbroken–our friendship strengthened because of that! Little did I know that Sunita was the one all along–we started dating organically. It’s not like in the movies–I didn’t ask her to be my girlfriend–we both just knew. She was from a liberal family–a banker’s daughter with a modelling career & I was bekaar! She didn’t care who I was or what my profession is- none of it mattered!"

He added, "I lived in Chembur & she lived on Nepeansea road–it took me an hour to reach by bus. She would start screaming, ‘No come fast by cab!’ & I’d say ‘Arrey I don’t have money’ then she’d say ‘Just come na’ & pay for my cab! We dated for 10 years–we travelled and grew together. She was always clear that she won’t enter the kitchen. If I said ‘cook’ I’d get a kick! I knew I needed to become something before asking her to marry me. I went through the struggle of not getting work, but she supported me unconditionally. So when I got my first break, ‘Meri Jung’ I thought, now house will come, kitchen will come, help will come..I can get married! So I called Sunita & said, ‘Let’s get married tomorrow–it’s tomorrow or never’ & the next day, we were married! I went for shoot 3 days later & madam went abroad on our honeymoon..without me!"